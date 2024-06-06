Liverpool make €45m bid for Ederson: report

Liverpool are gearing up for a busy summer as new boss Arne Slot looks to make his mark on the Reds squad.

The Dutchman began his new role as Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield successor this week and will be working closely with new sporting director Richard Hughes to identify the areas they address in the transfer market.

Earlier this week it emerged that a new defensive midfielder was high on the team’s summer shopping list, as the club look to replace Wataru Endo, a £16million arrival last summer who was signed as something of a stop-gap.

Ederson helped Atalanta win the Europa League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian press have now named Liverpool’s number one target for this position, with Jorge Nicola reporting that the Reds have made a €45million offer for Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

The 24-year-old was a key player in Atalanta’s Europa League win this season and has previously been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The former Cruzeiro and Corinthians star made 53 appearances this season, netting seven times and providing one assist.

Gian Piero Gasperini faces a fight to keep one of his stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ederson’s form this season has just seen him earn a first Brazil call-up ahead of this summer’s Copa America, which could mean his price tag could increase further this summer.

The report adds that Atalanta are yet to respond to Liverpool’s offer.

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa and Porto’s Alan Varela in their quest to sign a new defensive midfielder.

