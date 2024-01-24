Liverpool: Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor named, as 'real deal' ready to replace Egyptian King

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes that Darwin Nunez can be Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor at Anfield as he gave a glowing vote of confidence for the Uruguay international.

Nunez was snapped up by the Reds in the summer of 2022 from Benfica in a club-record deal that could rise up to £85million. While the 24-year-old has netted 25 goals in 74 appearances over the past 18 months, Salah remains Liverpool’s talisman, but Owen believes Nunez can come into his own when Salah’s time at the club comes to an end.

“Nunez is a player that has divided opinion,” Owen told talkSPORT. “I think he’s very raw in some of his play, but I also think he’s exceptional in some of his play.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When you think of Liverpool for the future, it’s obviously not going to be with [Mohamed] Salah forever so somebody’s going to have to step up, or they’re going to have to replace him with someone that's going to try and replace his goals.

“This guy [Nunez] is probably the one guy in the team that’s got the scope to be able to do that, I see him developing into an absolute force in the Premier League.

“I still think he could go the other way, I still think he’s not the full package yet, but he does things that absolutely blow your mind.

“He’s so strong, he’s so direct, he’s so quick and he’s got so much ability, if he can just brush up in certain areas he could be the real deal.”

Salah, who has returned early from Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations tilt after picking up a hamstring injury, will turn 32 this summer and is into the final 18 months of the three-year contract he signed in 2022. He was the subject of transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer.

