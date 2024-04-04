Liverpool likely to appoint Ruben Amorim, following boss bombshell: report

Liverpool look like appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager, following recent developments on the managerial merry-go-round.

The 39-year-old has been at Sporting since 2020, leaving Braga for a managerial transfer worth £8.65 million, becoming then the third-most expensive boss ever. He guided the Lisbon outfit to their first title in 19 years and has been one of the most impressive gaffers on the continent for four seasons, now.

It was believed that Liverpool were looking at both Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi – but following updates from from respected sources, it looks like the two-horse race has been halved.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is in the running to manage Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Despite the links with De Zerbi as [Jurgen] Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that: I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now,” Fabrizio Romano claimed in a recent Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Another name for the Liverpool job coming up in reports is Simone Inzaghi. However, I’m not aware of anything concrete so far on this one, also because Inzaghi is fully focused on Inter and on winning the Serie A title.”

These reports have since been corroborated by Sky Sports,

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per Sky Germany, De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are the two leading contenders for the Bayern Munich job, given that Xabi Alonso has ruled himself out. Nagelsmann was sacked from Die Roten almost a year ago.

Alonso was thought to be a leading candidate for Liverpool, too. In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim is likely but not certain – with the likes of Thiago Motta and Inzaghi expected to be more heavily linked in the next few weeks.

