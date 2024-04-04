Liverpool likely to appoint Ruben Amorim, following boss bombshell: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool are set to move for Ruben Amorim, following news of other candidates ruling themselves out of the running

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim addresses a press conference at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 14, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
(Image credit: FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool look like appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager, following recent developments on the managerial merry-go-round.

The 39-year-old has been at Sporting since 2020, leaving Braga for a managerial transfer worth £8.65 million, becoming then the third-most expensive boss ever. He guided the Lisbon outfit to their first title in 19 years and has been one of the most impressive gaffers on the continent for four seasons, now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1