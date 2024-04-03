Liverpool primed to bring Virgil van Dijk successor to Anfield: report

Liverpool look like bringing a new centre-back to Merseyside – and this one could be the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds captain became the most expensive central defender on Earth when he joined but at 32, he's not going to be around forever. The Dutchman has been in fantastic form this season but that aura might be about to fade post-Klopp.

And to counter that, it appears that Liverpool are looking to the future…

Juventus could cash in on Dean Huijsen amid Liverpool and Newcastle interest

Dean Huijsen could move to Anfield (Image credit: Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

It’s not often you come across a Serie A player called Dean, but we presume there is more than just that novelty value at play amid reports that Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Juventus’ 18-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The Dutch-born Spain under-21 international is enjoying a breakout season after taking the step up from the Juve youth ranks to make his Serie A debut against AC Milan in October before being sent out on loan to Roma in January. Huijsen has appeared in every one of his new side’s league games since then, albeit usually as a substitute, and has claimed two goals and an assist in 13 appearances.

Juventus are considering selling Huijsen (Image credit: Getty Images)

La Gazzetta Della Sport write that Roma now want to turn Huijsen’s temporary move into a permanent one this summer, and have made entreaties to that end.

However, they would reportedly face competition from overseas. Liverpool are joined by Newcastle United, RB Leipzig (which is ‘Lipsia’ in Italian, who knew) and Borussia Dortmund (which is ‘Borussia Dortmund’ in Italian, who knew) in pursuing Huijsen.

A £26m price tag has been touted, although Gazzetta are decidedly undecided as to whether or not that would be enough to tempt Juventus into a sale. Sport Witness claim that Juventus are looking to sacrifice a few players to raise funds for a midfield revamp, however.

A centre-half by trade, Transfermarkt’s data suggests that Huijsen has also made appearances in central midfield and at right wing-back for Roma.

