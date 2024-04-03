Liverpool primed to bring Virgil van Dijk successor to Anfield: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Liverpool are looking to bring a top centre-back to Anfield – and this prospective star could end up replacing captain Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reacts to defeat after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Liverpool look like bringing a new centre-back to Merseyside – and this one could be the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds captain became the most expensive central defender on Earth when he joined but at 32, he's not going to be around forever. The Dutchman has been in fantastic form this season but that aura might be about to fade post-Klopp.

