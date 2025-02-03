Liverpool preparing for Virgil van Dijk exit with stunning offer for replacement: report

Liverpool already know which defender they're going to replace Virgil van Dijk with, as negotiations continue between the club and player over a new contract.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season, but it's no clearer whether the 33-year-old will remain a Liverpool player for Arne Slot next term.

With less than six months left on his contract, Van Dijk - who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now - is also free to negotiate with clubs outside of England over signing a pre-contract agreement. Liverpool don't want to let that happen, considering the Dutchman has been a rock in the heart of their defence this season, but also realise that they need to sort potential replacements sooner rather than later.

Liverpool have identified their Virgil van Dijk replacement

Van Dijk has been integral to Liverpool's success (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for all eventualities in identifying Virgil van Dijk's potential replacement, even if the Dutchman ends up staying at Anfield. With the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also unclear, working quickly to bring in their replacements is essential and necessary before the summer transfer window is underway.

Potentially replacing three key players is a lot more difficult, while Liverpool have the money to conclude business considering that Federico Chiesa is the only player they have spent money on since Arne Slot arrived at Anfield.

Salah and Trent could also leave Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, with a fee of at least £80m required for Nuno Espirito Santo's side to even consider a sale.

Murillo recently signed a new deal that would keep him at the City Ground until 2029, though that doesn't mean a transfer is completely off the cards. The report suggests the Brazilian defender is open to a move to Anfield, while he'd certainly get regular game time considering his quality.

If Van Dijk stays then the pair would form a formidable partnership, and if he leaves then Ibrahima Konate is still a brilliant centre-back for Murillo to play alongside.

The 22-year-old has been an impressive performer for Forest since joining the club 18 months ago, and has quickly developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Forest could look to create a bidding war for Murillo, too, with Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG all reportedly interested in signing him.

Murillo has impressed in the Premier League since arriving (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a deal that could happen. Liverpool proved when signing Van Dijk seven years ago that they're willing to spend big money on the best in class, while they need to sort out a replacement sooner rather than later - regardless of if the Dutchman leaves or stays. Whether that means a deadline day deal goes through, though, remains to be seen.

Murillo is valued at £42m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday.