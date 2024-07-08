Liverpool ready to break wage structure to land Chelsea starlet: report

Liverpool are entering a new era this summer after Jurgen Klopp left the club after nine successful seasons in charge at the end of last season.

Arne Slot is the new man in charge at Anfield and alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes will be looking to make his mark on the playing squad as they look to revitalise a team that dropped out of the Premier League title race in the final weeks of last season.

While a squad overhaul is not needed, there are several positions that the club are set to address this summer, while they will also look to bring in the best possible young talents they can and now appear to be closing in on a highly-rated England youth international.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on the signing of 15-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha - and will break their youth wage structure to do so.

The England under-16 international is set to leave his current club Chelsea, despite making a debut for the Blues’ under-21s team last season, with Romano adding that a deal will be completed ‘soon’.

🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy.#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club.Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bxQAUGDm4TJuly 8, 2024

Liverpool have a reported £50,000-a-year wage structure for youth players, with their academy director Alex Inglethorpe previously telling the Telegraph: “We have a pay structure which is fairly old-fashioned. We give them jobs to do. We tell them to hand their phone over at 8.30am and give them back before they go home."

Liverpool are also set to sign another 15-year-old in Wolves midfielder Alvin Ayman this summer as the club’s academy pivots to bring in talented British players after the UK’s departure from the European Union means European players cannot be signed until they turn 18.

