Liverpool receive game-changing offer for Luis Diaz from Saudi Arabia: report
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is the latest subject of a Saudi Arabian bid, with the Reds able to further reshape their squad if they accept
Liverpool are bracing themselves for yet another Saudi Arabian offer, as Luis Diaz becomes the latest star to be targeted by the Pro League.
Jordan Henderson is the highest-profile Red to have been wanted by the Middle Eastern league in recent weeks, with French outlet L'Equipebreaking the news last week that the Liverpool captain had been made a contract offer by Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.
This was followed by Fabinho, who is allegedly wanted in a £40 million switch – but now, Diaz may trump that.
Record in Portugal now says that Diaz is now the subject of a €50m offer from Al-Ahly, in a move that would allow the Reds to recoup the fee that they spent on the Colombian.
Though Liverpool would likely ask for close to double that amount, the offer presents an opportunity. Diaz missed a lot of last season through injury and now that Jurgen Klopp has Darwin Nunez on the left, playing off of Cody Gakpo, he may deem Diaz somewhat sellable.
With Henderson and Fabinho potentially leaving with Diaz, Klopp would have an extra £100m or more to spend on restructuring his midfield and attack to his liking.
Dominik Szoboszlai's versatility presents a number of questions, for example, with the Hungarian able to play across the frontline. Klopp could spend this newfound wealth on another marquee midfielder rather than having the extra forward in depth.
But while Diaz is wanted by Al-Ahly, it remains unlikely that he will leave – unless a much bigger offer comes in.
Diaz is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
