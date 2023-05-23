Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp denies star is leaving in surprise transfer U-turn

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that a player many thought was on the way out could stay on Merseyside after all.

At the weekend, Anfield waved goodbye to four servants of the club who have won every trophy available during Klopp's tenure. Roberto Firmino signed off with an equaliser against Aston Villa, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all departing, too.

But far from being the only players expected to leave Liverpool this summer, the Reds are set for a huge overhaul of their squad, with plenty of new stars arriving, too. When speaking about transfer plans, Klopp hinted at as much – but suggested there may be a target for other clubs who will stay in the fold.

"We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment," Klopp said on Friday. "Yes, if there is a good [centre-back] out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."

Liverpool have been linked with new centre-backs – as well as potential midfielders to join. But the German's admission that the Merseysiders won't be looking at goalkeepers suggests that Caoimhin Kelleher may remain at Anfield, despite links with Premier League rivals.

Last month, Norwegian outlet Varden claimed that Liverpool were in for Odds BK custodian Leopold Wahlstedt may be eyed as a Kelleher replacement, with the Express stating that the Republic of Ireland international was earmarked for departure.

While Klopp is unlikely to explicitly state that Kelleher is leaving, however, he denied any chance of him going recently.

“Caoimh Kelleher? He has a contract,” Klopp said. “No, I can't see him leaving. It would have to be an extraordinary offer for me to even start thinking about it, I have to say.”

Kelleher is valued at €8 million by Transfermarkt.

