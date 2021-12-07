Liverpool report: Reds set to launch surprise move for Toni Kroos

Liverpool are said to be interested in a shock move to bring Real Madrid star Toni Kroos to Anfield.

The Reds are said to want to still bolster their midfield, despite having several players who can play in the middle - since the injury crises that seem to grip Anfield often come at the expense of central midfielders.

Curtis Jones has been in and out of the team this season, while fellow young talent Harvey Elliot endured a season-ending injury away to Leeds in September. Naby Keita is currently sidelined, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had injury hell on Merseyside since joining and Jordan Henderson's workload is carefully managed.

Liverpool have previous in buying top midfield metronomes from European heavyweights, too, having snared Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in 2020. The Spaniard has also had his fair share of time spent on the sidelines.

Kroos has won the Champions League four times at Bayern and Real, as well as the World Cup in 2014 with Germany. The 31-year-old has played at the highest level as a no.10, no.8 and no.6 for club and country and could well slot into Jurgen Klopp's midfield either side of Fabinho.

Given that Real have a plethora of top midfielders at the club, including Isco, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric, Los Blancos might be open to selling one - especially if they can raise much-needed funds.

Klopp's side have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months.

Jude Bellingham has denied links, while Mason Mount's ongoing contractual discussions at Chelsea are being closely eyed. The Reds are apparently looking to sign Luis Diaz who may be converted into a midfielder later down the line, too.

Liverpool face AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro tonight.