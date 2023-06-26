Liverpool report: Saudi Arabia in talks with forward over mega-money move

Liverpool are in the midst of a big rebuild this summer – with one former forward looking Saudi Arabia-bound.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is busy reshaping his squad after his Reds finished fifth last season, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister early in the window. More midfielders are linked as the entire Liverpool midfield is set for change, while a defender is also on the radar.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has been touted for a move by Asian Football Confederation and Saudi Pro League chief Hafez Al-Medlej, who Koura, via AS, that the Egyptian will be a target for the league one day – but Saudi Arabia may lure another Merseysider sooner.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a target for Saudi Arabia – and he's not the only one (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Firmino is a target for Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli, who have offered the Brazilian a three-year deal.

"Al Ahli hope to get it done this week to plan for the medical tests between Wednesday and Friday," Romano tweeted.

Liverpool confirmed that Firmino would be leaving at the end of the season and have replaced him already, with Cody Gakpo most likely to fill the role of false nine at Anfield. Darwin Nunez can also play as a centre-forward, too.

AS claimed that at one point, Firmino was viewed as a target for Real Madrid – though that has not materialised.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino may be heading to the Middle East (Image credit: PETER POWELL / AFP)

The 31-year-old scored 111 goals in 362 games over eight years at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during his time in English football.

Firmino is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.