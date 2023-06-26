Liverpool report: Saudi Arabia in talks with forward over mega-money move
Liverpool to the Middle East? One star has been offered a deal by the Saudi Pro League
Liverpool are in the midst of a big rebuild this summer – with one former forward looking Saudi Arabia-bound.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is busy reshaping his squad after his Reds finished fifth last season, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister early in the window. More midfielders are linked as the entire Liverpool midfield is set for change, while a defender is also on the radar.
Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has been touted for a move by Asian Football Confederation and Saudi Pro League chief Hafez Al-Medlej, who Koura, via AS, that the Egyptian will be a target for the league one day – but Saudi Arabia may lure another Merseysider sooner.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Firmino is a target for Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli, who have offered the Brazilian a three-year deal.
"Al Ahli hope to get it done this week to plan for the medical tests between Wednesday and Friday," Romano tweeted.
Liverpool confirmed that Firmino would be leaving at the end of the season and have replaced him already, with Cody Gakpo most likely to fill the role of false nine at Anfield. Darwin Nunez can also play as a centre-forward, too.
AS claimed that at one point, Firmino was viewed as a target for Real Madrid – though that has not materialised.
The 31-year-old scored 111 goals in 362 games over eight years at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during his time in English football.
Firmino is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
