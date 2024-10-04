Liverpool report: Surprise Mohamed Salah replacement linked, following director comments

Liverpool are set to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season on a free transfer – but his replacement has already been touting by his current sporting director.

The Reds risk losing not just Salah - with European giants said to be circling - but both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, too. Alexander-Arnold is in talks over a move, with Real Madrid already working on the transfer.

Salah could be the first out of the door, however, with Saudi Arabia tipped as the most likely option. Now though, Liverpool may have secured his replacement.

Liverpool are in for 'the next Mohamed Salah'

Arne Slot is losing Salah at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a host of replacements talked up for the Egyptian King - including Rodrygo of Real Madrid - it's expected that Liverpool will line up a big-name attacker to replace their all-time Premier League scorer.

This may not be the case after all, though. German outlet Frankfurter Rundschau has covered comments from Eintracht Frankfurt director of football Markus Krosche that Omar Marmoush is not “unsellable”, amid interest from the six-time European champions.

Omar Marmoush is being linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were tipped to sign Marmoush last season, following rumours, but for the links to develop. BILD via Sport Witness noted in March that Eintracht set their asking price at €50 million - which suggested that the German outfit were not open to a sale - but recent comments may imply a u-turn.

“It is true that Omar made a very clear commitment to us in the summer,” Krosche said. “He has developed well and still has a lot of potential to develop further. For us, we don’t want to lose so many key players.

“I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable [but] we want to keep the team together. I talk about him after every game.

“But that’s a good thing. Omar gives our game an incredible amount.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be an intriguing deal, given that Marmoush is mostly an unknown quantity to Premier League audiences, just as Salah was to so many when he returned to English shores to join Liverpool. It may be a stretch, however, to see him joining Liverpool right now, with Slot having six forwards at his disposal – and anyone who replaces Salah may have to be a little more proven.

The 25-year-old is valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.