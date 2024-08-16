Liverpool begin Rodrygo transfer process, following talks ahead of £100m move: report

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer. Rodrygo of Real Madrid, however, might be about to change all of that.

Despite the embarrassment of riches in Carlo Ancelotti's squad and the fear that Los Blancos might not be able to accommodate all of their attacking talent, Rodrygo started the Super Cup victory over Atalanta in the week. The Brazilian interchanged positions with Kylian Mbappe and compatriot Vinicius Jr in attack, as Real cruised to their first trophy of the season.

But with the likes of Arda Guler and Enrick to bed into the team – not to mention Federico Valverde as an option on the right wing – Rodrygo has still been linked with an exit. As a right-footer, he essentially has no chance playing on the left at the Bernebeu with Mbappe and Vinicius having locked that side down together.

Mbappe's presence limits Rodrgyo to the right-wing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enter Liverpool. Citing unnamed Spanish reports, TEAMtalk claims that the Reds have shown an interest in the Brazilian in the last few days.

New manager Arne Slot is said to be chasing a new winger for his team, with Anthony Gordon extensively linked with a move. In April, Spanish outlets Cadena Ser and Sport (via Sport Witness) confirmed that the Reds had made contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of a move.

Having already potentially laid the groundwork, the move could on the cards. There has been little talk of Liverpool having spoken to the player directly, however, with Rodrygo publicly stating that he wishes to fight for his place in this super-team.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt – at this stage, at least. With Slot chasing another No.6 after failing to convince Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad, the priority remains to strengthen in midfield.

Martin Zubimendi was Liverpool's big summer target (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Reds have spoken to Real Madrid over the possibility of acquiring Rodrygo, there appears to be little progress over the move with the player. With the Moises Caicedo debacle of last summer fresh in many fans minds, no one will be getting their hopes up over the Brazilian moving to Anfield until they've heard that he himself is interested in leaving the European champions.

Rodrygo is worth €110 million, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

