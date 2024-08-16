Liverpool begin Rodrygo transfer process, following talks ahead of £100m move: report

Liverpool are targeting Rodrygo, with the Brazilian said to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu

Liverpool target Rodrygo
Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer. Rodrygo of Real Madrid, however, might be about to change all of that.

Despite the embarrassment of riches in Carlo Ancelotti's squad and the fear that Los Blancos might not be able to accommodate all of their attacking talent, Rodrygo started the Super Cup victory over Atalanta in the week. The Brazilian interchanged positions with Kylian Mbappe and compatriot Vinicius Jr in attack, as Real cruised to their first trophy of the season.

