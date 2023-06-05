Liverpool set to sign Alexis Mac Allister – for much less than expected: report
Liverpool have reportedly agreed on a deal to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield for much less than £60m
Liverpool have agreed a deal for Alexis Mac Allister to join from Brighton & Hove Albion.
That's according to Italian journalist and prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has given the "here we go" sign-off on the deal, confirming that an agreement has been reached.
The Reds have been heavily linked with the Argentine in recent weeks – and even Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi even admitted on Sky Sports that Mac Allister could leave alongside team-mate Moises Caicedo.
Romano has confirmed, too, that a medical is set next, with other targets to be acquired once this deal is over the line. In fact, the Italian described this deal as "100 per cent guaranteed" as far back as April.
“Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100 per cent guaranteed,” Romano confirmed in his Daily Briefing. “The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”
Talks are apparently ongoing with defensive midfielders Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, now, with Gabri Veiga a target, too.
Intriguingly, Romano has also claimed that, "Liverpool will pay the buy-out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee."
Liverpool are believed to have ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham due to financial concerns this summer, so securing Mac Allister for a smaller fee will be good news for Reds fans. The Merseysiders are said to also be chasing defensive cover.
Mac Allsiter is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020
