Liverpool to hijack another Arsenal target for deal: report

Liverpool could trump Arsenal to another attacker that they've extensively been linked with, heaping more transfer frustration on the table-toppers.

The Gunners were left empty-handed in the pursuit of their priority target this month, when Mykhaylo Mudryk opted to sign for Chelsea for an astronomical £88 million instead of making the expected move to north London.

Now, as Liverpool target new blood in their tired squad, they too could hand a blow to Arsenal in the market by signing Jesper Lindstrom, who Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of.

Mykhaylo Mudryk applauds while being introduced to the fans on the pitch at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

According to a report from Tipsbladet (opens in new tab), as cited and translated by Sport Witness (opens in new tab), the Danish star is on the radar for manager Jurgen Klopp, who wants to improve his squad this month.

The report notes too that though the Eintracht Frankfurt star is contracted until 2026, he's apparently a big Liverpool fan, making any deal that little bit more likely.

As long ago as September, however, German outlet, Bild (opens in new tab) linked the 22-year-old with a move to the Gunners. His ability to play in a variety of attacking positions would be hugely beneficial to either Klopp or Arteta.

Liverpool's midfield this season has been a serious worry, despite Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho all remaining options in the centre of the park.

Jesper Lindstrom in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal may have dropped their interest now that they are pursuing Leandro Trossard of Brighton – while Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders and attackers themselves, including Trossard and Brighton team-mates Moises Caiceddo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Lindstrom is valued at €28m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

