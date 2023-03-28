Liverpool set to beat Manchester United to sign 'the new Kalidou Koulibaly' for £60m: report

Liverpool are looking like beating Manchester United to a centre-back dubbed 'the new Kalidou Koulibaly'.

Both northwest rivals are looking at improving their backlines following defensive frailties this season. Liverpool have been leaning heavily on Virgil van Dijk, while Manchester United have relied almost entirely on Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defence, with very little cover beyond that.

One target has emerged for both, however, with the Reds in pole position over the Red Devils in the race for a signature.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato of Rai (opens in new tab), Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae is on the radar for Premier League clubs – and Liverpool are ready to pay over £60 million for his services.

Kim was signed from Fenerbahce for a modest sum last summer as the replacement for Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly. The South Korean international has shone in Serie A, however, leading Napoli to an unlikely title charge and winning plaudits for his style.

Kim Min-Jae has been a revelation in Serie A (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli have a reputation for driving a hard bargain as a selling club, however. With Victor Osimhen said to be interesting United and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia enjoying a break-out season, it would take a mammoth figure to tempt Kim away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

