Liverpool to step up pursuit of £70m midfield star in huge statement from Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool are moving for a £70 million replacement for Jordan Henderson, following the Reds captain agreeing terms to move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson is set to end his 12-year stint on Merseyside this summer to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano. It is claimed that the 33-year-old is set to agree a three-year deal.

On top of Henderson leaving Liverpool, it's possible that Fabinho could depart too, with a £40m move reportedly close for the Brazilian. If both go through, manager Jurgen Klopp will have lost five senior midfielders this summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving at the end of last season, too.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson appears to be heading for the exit door (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the Mail are reporting that Liverpool are now chasing £70m-rated Cheick Doucoure.

The Malian midfielder only joined Crystal Palace last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £18m. The manager he was bought by, Patrick Vieira, has since left the club to be replaced by Roy Hodgson.

At just 23-year-old, Doucoure has already impressed hugely as a defensive midfielder at Lens in Ligue 1 and may well be used as a lone No.6 by Klopp, due to Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister joining in the No.8 positions. Equally, however, Doucoure could feature as a No.8. It's likely that whatever position he plays in, Trent Alexander-Arnold will join him as an inverted full-back.

Palace have signed Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer already in the transfer market. Though the Colombian was signed to slot in alongside Doucoure, he can fulfil a number of the same tasks and the £70m transfer fee would allow the Eagles to adequately restock in a number of positions.

Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace is being targeted by Liverpool (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Hodgson may also have to contend with losing Wilf Zaha on a free transfer this summer and face the task of having to replace one of his most influential performers – suggesting that a mammoth transfer fee may benefit Selhurst Park.

Transfermarkt values Doucoure at €35m.

