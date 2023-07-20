Liverpool to step up pursuit of £70m midfield star in huge statement from Jurgen Klopp: report
Liverpool are targeting a big-money replacement for the outgoing Jordan Henderson
Liverpool are moving for a £70 million replacement for Jordan Henderson, following the Reds captain agreeing terms to move to Saudi Arabia.
Henderson is set to end his 12-year stint on Merseyside this summer to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano. It is claimed that the 33-year-old is set to agree a three-year deal.
On top of Henderson leaving Liverpool, it's possible that Fabinho could depart too, with a £40m move reportedly close for the Brazilian. If both go through, manager Jurgen Klopp will have lost five senior midfielders this summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving at the end of last season, too.
Now, the Mail are reporting that Liverpool are now chasing £70m-rated Cheick Doucoure.
The Malian midfielder only joined Crystal Palace last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £18m. The manager he was bought by, Patrick Vieira, has since left the club to be replaced by Roy Hodgson.
At just 23-year-old, Doucoure has already impressed hugely as a defensive midfielder at Lens in Ligue 1 and may well be used as a lone No.6 by Klopp, due to Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister joining in the No.8 positions. Equally, however, Doucoure could feature as a No.8. It's likely that whatever position he plays in, Trent Alexander-Arnold will join him as an inverted full-back.
Palace have signed Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer already in the transfer market. Though the Colombian was signed to slot in alongside Doucoure, he can fulfil a number of the same tasks and the £70m transfer fee would allow the Eagles to adequately restock in a number of positions.
Hodgson may also have to contend with losing Wilf Zaha on a free transfer this summer and face the task of having to replace one of his most influential performers – suggesting that a mammoth transfer fee may benefit Selhurst Park.
Transfermarkt values Doucoure at €35m.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.
Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs