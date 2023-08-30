Liverpool to make incredible move for World Cup winner: report

Liverpool are accelerating their plans in the transfer market ahead of the looming deadline on Friday, and are ready to step up their interest in a number of key targets.

So far, Wataru Endo has joined Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai through the Anfield arrivals door this summer, but Jurgen Klopp isn't content with stopping there and has identified another midfielder to add to his squad.

Indeed, having lost Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner this summer, Liverpool are still lacking depth in midfield and are ready to address that by signing another World Cup winner.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen defensive midfielder Exequiel Palacios. Mentioned as a possible alternative for Manchester United to consider, the report suggests Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the Argentine this summer.

While Bayer Leverkusen's managing director for sport, Simon Rolfes, has claimed Palacios is not for sale this summer, the 24-year-old has just two years remaining on his contract and could force through a move in the final days of the window.

Palacios is a player who excels in winning the ball back, which would further free up Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to progress higher up the pitch should he sign for Liverpool.

He is also someone who likes to keep the ball, preferring short balls over shorter distances rather than riskier passes.

His ability is highlighted by the fact that Lionel Scaloni selected him for the Argentina World Cup 2022-winning squad. Though Palacios failed to make a start during the tournament, he made three appearances to help his side see out games on their way to lifting the trophy.

Transfermarkt values Palacios at £19m.

