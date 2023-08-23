Liverpool to make shock move for £45m midfielder who plays for Premier League rival: report

Liverpool are still considering signing a range of different midfielder options as the transfer window heads into its final stages, and one potential target comes from a Premier League rival.

Despite having signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer, Liverpool are still desperate to bolster their midfield after losing five players in that position over the past few months.

The first two games of the campaign, against Chelsea and Bournemouth, have also highlighted their defensive frailties, meaning Jurgen Klopp has been carefully considering every available option.

Liverpool want to make a fourth midfield signing, after brining in Wataru Endo (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Liverpool want to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, just one year after Pep Guardiola's side paid £45m to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips has struggled for minutes at Manchester City since moving from Leeds United, with the England international making just two starts in the Premier League last campaign.

While Phillips himself would rather stay in Manchester, he has acknowledged that he wants first-team minutes sooner rather than later.

"We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing [then] I will obviously have to think about it," he said earlier in the summer. "I cannot give it 12 months and say 'I am not playing so I am going to leave'."

With Guardiola unwilling to drop Rodri from his defensive midfield role, City are exploring options for Phillips this transfer window. Reports have suggested they are looking to loan him out for a season in order to help him get his career back on track, but a substantial offer from Liverpool could force a sale.

Worth around £27.5m according to Transfermarkt, City will certainly want to recoup a large proportion of their initial investment if they do sell to Liverpool.

He would slot straight into Jurgen Klopp's side, too, allowing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to play further forward while he protects the back line.

Liverpool are targeting Kalvin Phillips (Image credit: Getty Images)

