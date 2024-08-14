Liverpool agree terms with player for Arne Slot's first signing: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is about to make his first signing as Reds boss.

The Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp as manager on Merseyside at the end of last season. Preseason has been promising, with his side looking strong so far – but there is concern from some fans over the lack of transfer activity.

Slot is still yet to welcome a new buy. Martin Zubimendi has rejected the Reds, while moves for a new defender have seemingly stalled, too.

Martin Zubimendi has turned Liverpool down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, according to reports in Spain, Liverpool are finally due some transfer luck. Local Valencian outlet Superdeporte says that terms have been agreed with Giorgi Mamardashvili over a move to Anfield.

Mamardashvili rose to prominence during Euro 2024 with his native Georgia and is tipped to replace Alisson, who has been linked with Saudi Arabia. Despite the Brazilian having a contract for another three years, however, it appears as if Liverpool are planning ahead for his departure.

Prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has relayed the report from Spain. The Italian has also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Bournemouth are interested in taking Mamardashvili on loan as their No.1 next season.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a strange rumour but one that seems to be backed up by big sources. It's unusual for such a high-profile goalkeeper to be lined up to succeed another one so long in advance of the older keeper leaving.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is being lined up as the next Anfield No.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is clearly a market opportunity, however. Getting Mamardashvili at Bournemouth makes a lot of sense, as it gives the 23-year-old Premier League experience with a club that play a similarly progressive style of football to that expected at Liverpool.

Mamardashvili is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt. His Valencia contract runs until 2027.

