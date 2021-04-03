Liverpool transfer news: Doubts emerge over Mohamed Salah's future

Liverpool could face uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah this summer, according to reports.

There is said to be a feeling in the Reds camp that the Egyptian forward has his sights on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

According to ESPN, a move away from Anfield could be on the cards, although that is likely to depend partly on Liverpool’s fate this season.

After being crowned Premier League champions for the first time last season, the Reds have slumped to seventh in an injury-hit campaign. They currently sit five points off Chelsea in fourth and face an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could still qualify by winning this season’s competition – they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals later this month, before a potential semi-final with Chelsea or Porto – but with Manchester City, PSG and holders Bayern Munich all still in the competition, that looks like a tall order.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has two years remaining on his deal at Anfield and the club are thought to be calm about matters, but the 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of Real and Barcelona, who are all but guaranteed to feature at Europe’s top table in 2021/22.

