Liverpool given go-ahead for club record €90m signing: report

Liverpool are ready to shatter their transfer record, having been given the go-ahead for a €90 million deal from the player himself.

The Reds' record signing is still club captain Virgil van Dijk, who moved to Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton for around £75m. Darwin Nunez cost slightly less when he joined in the summer of 2022 from Benfica.

If rumours are to be believed though, Jurgen Klopp was prepared to sign off on a record signing twice this year alone – firstly when Jude Bellingham was in the crosshairs and looking like costing nine figures, and then when the Merseysiders agreed a £111m deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool were prepared to smash their transfer record for Moises Caicedo before his switch to Chelsea (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Now, German outlet BILD says Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Leroy Sane for £80m, should a bid come in from Liverpool for the superstar speedster.

With the Reds facing the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah in the future, Sane is seen as the perfect replacement, having started the season strongly in the Bundesliga. The German is a like-for-like replacement for the Egyptian King and with Saudi Arabia's Pro League offering a nine-figure fee for Salah late in the summer transfer window, affording Sane for half of what they could sell a 31-year-old Salah for wouldn't be a problem.

Viktor Tsygankov of Girona is in the frame to arrive at the Allianz Arena as a replacement, after an impressive start to the season in La Liga, according to the report.

BILD also claim that Sane wants Bayern to make their intentions towards him clear this season – either with a new contract or by selling him. Sane has revealed in the past that he has come close to joining Liverpool, remarking that he admires the work that Klopp has done at Anfield since arriving from the Bundesliga.

Leroy Sane wants to leave Bayern Munich, according to reports (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

“Yes, I was also talking with them. Jürgen was calling me too, talking to me,” Sane told the Guardian. “That was before I joined City. He did a good job at Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He’s a good guy, nice guy – honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool.”

Sane is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.

