Liverpool report: Move for superstar striker is edging closer following confirmation of 'concrete interest'

It's been confirmed that Liverpool are looking to add another striker to their ranks, despite their incredible form.

The Reds blew Manchester City away yesterday at Anfield, just days after beating European champions Real Madrid by the same scoreline. Arne Slot's side are looking unstoppable, with goals flowing in the team.

But with the future of Mohamed Salah still uncertain, Liverpool aren't taking their good form for granted – and are looking to bring in quality up front.

Liverpool interest confirmed, as Slot looks to shore up his side

Salah was unstoppable against Liverpool against City (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have several options in attack, with Slot getting the best from his frontmen right now.

Salah and Luis Diaz have been almost ever-present for the Reds and Cody Gakpo has featured on the left-wing this season – but the centre-forward position remains in flux, with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in and out of the team. Diaz has played centrally of late.

Luis Diaz has played as a centre-forward for Liverpool lately (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a plethora of options, however, German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the club are chasing Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt.

With talks reported between Liverpool and the Egyptian, Plettenberg has previously stated that the forward would “immediately agree” a transfer to Anfield, as he enjoys a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush has struck 13 times this season and is said to be friends with compatriot Salah.

While Marmoush's signing could be seen as a way to replace the Anfield legend – whose Premier League display for Liverpool against Manchester City in 2021 was recently ranked at no.22 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual pwrformances of all time – the deal could be seen as a sweetener to convince Salah to stay, too.

Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both linked with exits (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the interest in Marmoush is genuine, with just figures to be decided – though it's a long time to go until the summer transfer window. Interest in targets could well change between now and then, and nothing has been decided yet, though the move is gathering momentum.

The 25-year-old is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in 2027. Liverpool take on Newcastle United midweek when Premier League action returns.

Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is in superb form (Image credit: Getty Images)

The standout performer in the Bundesliga this season, with 13 strikes in 12 matches for an Eintracht Frankfurt side challenging at the top of the table. Harry Kane might have outscored the Egyptian, but no player has been involved in more goals, thanks to his tally of seven assists.

Marmoush is the perfect forward, capable of defence splitting passes and mazy runs as well as fine finishes. A player who doesn’t turn 26 until February is certain to be in high demand next summer.