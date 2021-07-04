Liverpool transfer news: Lille midfielder Renato Sanches targeted by Reds and Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches following his impressive showing at Euro 2020, say reports.

The 23-year-old was one of Portugal's top performers before they fell to a Last-16 defeat to Belgium.

Onze Mondial reports that the two Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing Sanches, who played a major role in Lille’s stunning Ligue 1 title win last season.

The talented midfielder is back to his best after struggling for form in recent years.

He exploded onto the scene aged 18 at Euro 2016, playing a key role in Portugal’s triumph and winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

But his subsequent move to Bayern Munich didn’t work out, and a loan spell at Swansea City in 2017/18 went so badly that it’s best remembered on these shores for the moment the unfortunate youngster passed to an advertising board he thought was a team-mate. Oops.

Sanches has rediscovered form and confidence since joining Lille in August 2019 for €25 million, scoring five goals in 59 appearances and making a big contribution as the French club toppled reigning champions PSG in 2020/21.

His performances at the Euros for Portugal showed once again that he is more than capable of performing at the top level, and if Sanches returns to England he may well be determined to prove any doubters wrong who still remember him for his time in Wales.

Liverpool are still on the hunt for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined PSG last month after departing on a free transfer.

Arsenal’s midfield could look very different next season with Martin Odegaard heading back to Real Madrid at the end of his loan and the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi linked with moves away.

