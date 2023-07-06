Liverpool make £30m move for defender to solve Trent Alexander-Arnold problem: report

Liverpool have made a £30 million move for a defender who could be a game-changer when it comes to the way Jurgen Klopp wants to play.

The Reds had a transitional season last term, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield from his usual full-back berth towards the end of the campaign. Having played there recently for England too, Klopp is now assessing how to reshape his side with new signings this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived to revamp the midfield – but the most important signing for Alexander-Arnold could yet be around the corner.

Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Liverpool to improve the midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Tuttosport has reported that Liverpool have bid for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs, with the Merseysiders seeking serious defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

The Reds have long held interest in the Dutch defender, offering him a trial as a 17-year-old, before being linked with him in 2020 following their centre-back crisis that season when Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the season.

As a centre-back who can also play right-back, Schuurs is physical, calm on the ball but more importantly, has experience of covering both positions. This could be invaluable for Klopp's system, which has seen Alexander-Arnold drift out of the right-back slot to form a box midfield.

Ibrahima Konate has been tasked with looking after that area of the defence following Alexander-Arnold's movement into more promising positions but the Frenchman has struggled to cover the space adequately, finding himself stretched at times.

Perr Schuurs of Torino could be Anfield-bound (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Liverpool could revert to a 3-2-4-1 to resemble Manchester City's shape or simply use Schuurs as the right-back in the system, with Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield permanently. The 23-year-old could just be used a rotational centre-back, too.

Schuurs is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

