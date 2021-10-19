Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah wants £400,000 per week to stay at Anfield

Mohamed Salah wants £400,000 per week to remain at Liverpool beyond 2023, according to reports.

The Egypt international will soon enter the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield.

The forward faces an uncertain future, with Liverpool yet to agree terms with their star player.

The Reds have tied down a number of key men to new deals this year, with Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson all committing their futures to the club.

But negotiations with Salah have proved more difficult and there is now some concern that an agreement might be elusive.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 29-year-old wants a contract worth £400,000 per week to stay at Liverpool.

That would make Salah the highest-paid player in the club's history, but it would also break the Reds' strict wage structure.

Liverpool are aware that Salah will be 30 at the start of next season, and a new deal would presumably take him up to his 34th birthday.

The Egyptian is in the form of his life right now, having scored 10 goals in 10 appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League.

But Liverpool worry that he might no longer be a world-class talent in a couple of years' time, when he will still be earning significant money.

It is a difficult balancing act and the situation might not be resolved any time soon.

Salah's agent has reportedly flown to the UK in order to step up negotiations with Liverpool, but he might also advise his client to bide his time.

It will be interesting to see whether there is genuine interest in the forward from PSG, Real Madrid or another major European club.

The uncertainty over Salah's future is certainly not having an adverse effect on his performances.

The Egyptian scored a stunning goal against Watford on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's men strolled to a 5-0 win.

The Liverpool boss was full of praise for Salah after the game, saying: "Come on, who is better than him?

"We don’t have to talk about what [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance but, right now, he is the best.

“His performance was massive. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top, we all see it.”

