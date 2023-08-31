Liverpool offered stunning Mohamed Salah replacement by Barcelona, as Jurgen Klopp makes huge decision: report

Liverpool have made a massive decision ahead of Mohamed Salah's proposed move to Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian King is the subject of a £118 million bid from Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad, as per The Mail, as the Saudi Pro League look to snare one of the biggest signings of this summer's revolution. Liverpool, however, are reluctant to accept – despite this being a huge deal for them.

The Reds could buy two or three new players with the funds that a nine-figure sale will bring – and with another midfielder and a defender still on the radar, the money would be most welcome.

Mohamed Salah could be heading to Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite this, the Daily Star claims Klopp has told the club's Fenway Sports Group ownership that he would be "furious" if they sanction a sale for the attacker – so much so that he's turned down the opportunity to sign Ansu Fati, according to Relevo.

Liverpool were apparently offered the 20-year-old by Barcelona – only for the Spain international to end up going to Brighton & Hove Albion on loan instead, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have already cashed in on two players this summer to reap the rewards of Saudi money, as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left Anfield earlier on in the window.

Fati, meanwhile, is looking to revitalise his career after serious injuries have derailed his development through his teenage years.

Ansu Fati has moved to Brighton on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Aston Villa this weekend.

Fati is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

