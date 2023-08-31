Liverpool offered stunning Mohamed Salah replacement by Barcelona, as Jurgen Klopp makes huge decision: report
Liverpool are facing the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah – with Jurgen Klopp making a big choice ahead of deadline day
Liverpool have made a massive decision ahead of Mohamed Salah's proposed move to Saudi Arabia.
The Egyptian King is the subject of a £118 million bid from Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad, as per The Mail, as the Saudi Pro League look to snare one of the biggest signings of this summer's revolution. Liverpool, however, are reluctant to accept – despite this being a huge deal for them.
The Reds could buy two or three new players with the funds that a nine-figure sale will bring – and with another midfielder and a defender still on the radar, the money would be most welcome.
Despite this, the Daily Star claims Klopp has told the club's Fenway Sports Group ownership that he would be "furious" if they sanction a sale for the attacker – so much so that he's turned down the opportunity to sign Ansu Fati, according to Relevo.
Liverpool were apparently offered the 20-year-old by Barcelona – only for the Spain international to end up going to Brighton & Hove Albion on loan instead, as per Fabrizio Romano.
VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Liverpool Beat Newcastle With 10 Men
Liverpool have already cashed in on two players this summer to reap the rewards of Saudi money, as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left Anfield earlier on in the window.
Fati, meanwhile, is looking to revitalise his career after serious injuries have derailed his development through his teenage years.
Liverpool take on Aston Villa this weekend.
Fati is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.
Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.
In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs