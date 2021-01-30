Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid hope to steal a march on Reds in Kylian Mbappe race

Real Madrid will make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to reports.

The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with a move for the France international in recent months.

Liverpool are also said to be part of the race for Mbappe, whose contract at the Parc des Princes runs until 2022.

PSG are hoping to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal, but they could be forced to cash in on the World Cup winner this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

It has previously been reported that Mbappe has always dreamed of playing for Madrid, but he would also be keen on a stint at Anfield.

Perhaps in a bid to steal a march on Liverpool, Real Madrid are making preparations to try and sign Mbappe this summer, according to Marca .

The Bernabeu bigwigs have been crunching the numbers as they attempt to purchase a player who is widely regarded as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Madrid have concluded that a deal for Mbappe is within their means, although they realise it will not be easy to conclude a transfer for such a highly-coveted star.

Madrid believe PSG will look to sell Mbappe this summer if he does not sign a new deal, with an asking price of up to £142m.

Zinedine Zidane’s sell would have to raise funds for the transfer fee through player sales, or they could seek to bring down the price by offering players in part-exchange.

PSG are said to be admirers of Thibaut Courtois, but Madrid are not prepared to let the goalkeeper leave.

However, Vinicius Junior is mentioned as a potential makeweight in any deal involving Mbappe.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is confident the 22-year-old will remain in the French capital “for years to come”.

“There are a lot of rumours, but I think he will be at PSG for many years to come, and that's the club's hope,” Pochettino told Marca .

“We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision [on his future], but he seems happy and very committed to this project.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?