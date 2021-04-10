Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to make Ozan Kabak's loan move permanent

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis this summer.

The Reds have been impressed with the centre-back’s development since his arrival on loan from Bundesliga strugglers Schalke in January.

According to 90 Min, Liverpool are ready to trigger the option to buy in the loan deal, which also included an upfront fee of £1.5 million.

The 21-year-old was brought in amid an injury crisis at the back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all lost to long-term injuries.

Kabak has made nine appearances, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side beat RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Tuesday’s first leg.

Klopp is said to be very happy with how the Turkish international has come on so far and expects him to only keep improving with more playing time.

Liverpool also made a surprise January move for Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies, but they are expected to further add to their defensive options in the summer.

With progression to the last four of the Champions League looking like a tough ask, the Reds will likely have to finish in the Premier League top four to make it back among Europe’s elite in 2021/22. They trail fourth-placed West Ham by three points ahead of this weekend’s home meeting with Aston Villa.

