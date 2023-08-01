Liverpool report: Bayern Munich ace to move this summer, with Reds able to offer something Manchester City can't

Liverpool are looking to pounce for a Bayern Munich star likely to leave Bavaria this summer.

The Reds have brought in two new signings in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but having let over half a dozen senior figures depart the club since the end of the season – the most recent two being Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia – it seems as if there will have to be an influx of new players, too.

Romeo Lavia looks likely to join, with Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri tweeting that the teen's transfer was a "matter of time" – though there are other areas of the Merseysiders' starting XI yet to be decided ahead of the new campaign.

Romeo Lavia might be next through the door at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kicker in Germany have claimed that Bayern Munich will be looking to offload Benjamin Pavard this summer, as they look to learn from the David Alaba saga, in which the Austrian left on a free transfer. Pavard still commands a fee and could be sacrificed this summer with Kim Min-jae joining as defensive cover during this window.

Liverpool have regularly been listed as leading the queue for the Frenchman, though Manchester City are believed to hold an interest, too. While Pep Guardiola would likely sign Pavard as a direct replacement for Kyle Walker – rumoured to be of interest to Bayern, in fact – Jurgen Klopp could offer the 27-year-old a role more tailored to him as a player.

Pavard has functioned most often as a right-back for club and country but has frequently insisted that he sees himself as a central defender. With Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into midfield of late, Pavard could play as the right-sided centre-back next to Virgil van Dijk.

While Ibrahima Konate struggled to cover the space at times towards the end of last season, Pavard has ample experience in that area of the pitch and would likely be a better fit for that role.

Benjamin Pavard could offer Liverpool a new defensive dynamic (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be in the market for a left-sided defender, with Levi Colwill linked in recent weeks.

Transfermarkt value Pavard at €40 million.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Romeo Lavia is joining imminently, according to reports, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.