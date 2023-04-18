Liverpool report: Centre-back set to join this summer in Jurgen Klopp's overhaul
Liverpool are set to bring another centre-back to the club, as Jurgen Klopp eyes major surgery of his Reds squad
Liverpool are set to bring another centre-back to the club this summer, as part of a huge rebuild on Merseyside.
The Reds sit eighth in the table, in danger of missing out on Champions League football and manager Jurgen Klopp would reportedly like wholesale changes of his squad. At the top of his shopping list, new midfield blood is needed – though recent reports have stated that Liverpool can't afford to compete (opens in new tab) for their main target, Jude Bellingham.
After a dour season, Liverpool recognise that it'll take far more than just one marquee midfielder to fix the gaping issues in their squad – with a centre-back set to arrive, too.
Speaking to Empire of the Kop (opens in new tab), journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos (opens in new tab) has stated that a "centre-back will come" to Anfield this summer.
“I’m at least 90% sure that a centre-back will come to Liverpool," Chorianopoulos said. “Van Dijk and Konate are great players, but Liverpool wants someone after them, or a player that can play with them. So, I think there will be a centre-back.
“Josko Gvardiol is a player that no one can say that he can’t star for Liverpool, he can play for Liverpool. But of course, he’s a player who has a big transfer fee also, around £80 million, which is also a big amount of money".
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gvardiol in the past amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
With Liverpool looking set to bring in two quality midfielders this summer, spending a huge sum of money on another centre-back seems unrealistic, unless they can raise more money with player sales.
The Reds are also said to be in the market for full-back cover.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
