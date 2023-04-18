Liverpool report: Centre-back set to join this summer in Jurgen Klopp's overhaul

Liverpool are set to bring another centre-back to the club this summer, as part of a huge rebuild on Merseyside.

The Reds sit eighth in the table, in danger of missing out on Champions League football and manager Jurgen Klopp would reportedly like wholesale changes of his squad. At the top of his shopping list, new midfield blood is needed – though recent reports have stated that Liverpool can't afford to compete (opens in new tab) for their main target, Jude Bellingham.

After a dour season, Liverpool recognise that it'll take far more than just one marquee midfielder to fix the gaping issues in their squad – with a centre-back set to arrive, too.

Plans to sign Jude Bellingham have been shelved by Liverpool (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Speaking to Empire of the Kop (opens in new tab), journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos (opens in new tab) has stated that a "centre-back will come" to Anfield this summer.

“I’m at least 90% sure that a centre-back will come to Liverpool," Chorianopoulos said. “Van Dijk and Konate are great players, but Liverpool wants someone after them, or a player that can play with them. So, I think there will be a centre-back.

“Josko Gvardiol is a player that no one can say that he can’t star for Liverpool, he can play for Liverpool. But of course, he’s a player who has a big transfer fee also, around £80 million, which is also a big amount of money".

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gvardiol in the past amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Josko Gvardiol is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty)

With Liverpool looking set to bring in two quality midfielders this summer, spending a huge sum of money on another centre-back seems unrealistic, unless they can raise more money with player sales.

The Reds are also said to be in the market for full-back cover.

