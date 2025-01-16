Liverpool report: Club chief drops Mohamed Salah exit tease, with picture emerging of possible next destination

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal against Bologna in the Champions League

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is subject of serious interest from Al-Hilal, with one club chief dropping a major hint that a deal could be close.

The Egyptian King, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, is enjoying the season of his life right now. After registering 38 goals and assists in his opening 28 games of the season in all competitions, the 32-year-old is the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

A cloud is hanging over his Liverpool future, however, with talk of his head having turned, as the Saudi Pro League vie to make him the highest-paid player in the sport.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's “head is elsewhere”

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk still have uncertainty over their futures (Image credit: Getty Images)

During beIN Sports' coverage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, former Kuwaiti star, Tareq Aljalahmah called Salah, “mentally absent”, with his mind on an imminent move to the Middle East.

“Salah's focus was not on the pitch, it was on the blue shirt: Al-Hilal’s shirt,” Aljalahmah said, with the Sun reporting that the Gulf State outfit have offered Salah around £600,000 a week to spurn advances to remain at Anfield.

Salah was accused of absent-mindedness during the Forest draw (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Alshikh, has dropped a major hint on social media that his club are in a strong position to bring Salah to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Alshikh has played a prominent role in the emergence of the division, and took to Facebook to share a photoshopped picture of Salah in the blue of Al-Hilal.

The club could well be losing Neymar, despite issues around Inter Miami signing him, with Salah an A-list replacement who could become the poster boy for the entire project. No one has ever received a Ballon d'Or while playing in Asia either, with Messi the first to win the award while playing outside of Europe, in 2023.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this tease certainly solidifies the interest in Salah – though it's perhaps not the ‘Here we go’ confirmation of a deal that fans may be dreading.

Mohamed Salah in an Al-Hilal shirt (Image credit: Turki Al Alshikh on Facebook)

There is still a strong chance that Salah remains a Red, with recent talks with all three of Liverpool's out-of-contract trio over extensions at Anfield.

Salah is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Brentford this Saturday when Premier League action returns.