Liverpool report: Club chief drops Mohamed Salah exit tease, with picture emerging of possible next destination
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is heavily linked with leaving Anfield, with a new image suggesting he's bound for Al-Hilal
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is subject of serious interest from Al-Hilal, with one club chief dropping a major hint that a deal could be close.
The Egyptian King, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, is enjoying the season of his life right now. After registering 38 goals and assists in his opening 28 games of the season in all competitions, the 32-year-old is the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
A cloud is hanging over his Liverpool future, however, with talk of his head having turned, as the Saudi Pro League vie to make him the highest-paid player in the sport.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's “head is elsewhere”
During beIN Sports' coverage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, former Kuwaiti star, Tareq Aljalahmah called Salah, “mentally absent”, with his mind on an imminent move to the Middle East.
“Salah's focus was not on the pitch, it was on the blue shirt: Al-Hilal’s shirt,” Aljalahmah said, with the Sun reporting that the Gulf State outfit have offered Salah around £600,000 a week to spurn advances to remain at Anfield.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Alshikh, has dropped a major hint on social media that his club are in a strong position to bring Salah to the Saudi Pro League.
Al Alshikh has played a prominent role in the emergence of the division, and took to Facebook to share a photoshopped picture of Salah in the blue of Al-Hilal.
The club could well be losing Neymar, despite issues around Inter Miami signing him, with Salah an A-list replacement who could become the poster boy for the entire project. No one has ever received a Ballon d'Or while playing in Asia either, with Messi the first to win the award while playing outside of Europe, in 2023.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this tease certainly solidifies the interest in Salah – though it's perhaps not the ‘Here we go’ confirmation of a deal that fans may be dreading.
There is still a strong chance that Salah remains a Red, with recent talks with all three of Liverpool's out-of-contract trio over extensions at Anfield.
Salah is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Brentford this Saturday when Premier League action returns.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.