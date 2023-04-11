Liverpool report: Jude Bellingham set for move, following 'final decision'

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has 'finally' made a decision about his future – and knows who his next club will be.

The 19-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in Europe after a rapid rise with Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham moved to Germany from Birmingham City in 2020 and has become one of the standout midfielders on the continent, going to the Euros and the World Cup with England and impressing in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been said to be desperate to add the Stourbridge-born star to their ranks – but they face stiff competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp is far from the only manager who wants Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

German news outlet Ruhr Nachrichten (opens in new tab) has claimed that Bellingham has made his decision to where he'll be playing next term, with a £100 million move expected this summer.

Liverpool are perhaps the favourites of all Premier League sides. The Reds have long been a suitor for Bellingham and have put in plenty of groundwork to make this deal happen (opens in new tab), according to reports. The cost may be a factor to a club who do not regularly shell out this kind of money for a single player – while the Reds' participation in next season's Champions League might sway Bellingham elsewhere.

Manchester City are said to be rivalling Liverpool, too, having grown "increasingly confident" in recent months (opens in new tab). Though rumours haven't linked the England international quite so strongly with a transfer to the Etihad, the Premier League champions can likely offer more money and a better chance at silverware. The teenager could be a direct replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, linked with Barcelona (opens in new tab).

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are still in the hunt, having secured Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the last two seasons to strengthen midfield for the future. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be offered new deals (opens in new tab), however, potentially clouding the possibility of another midfielder joining this summer.

It looks like three clubs could sign Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham could shun all three sides to remain in the Bundesliga for another year. He has another two years left on his contract.

The midfielder is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.