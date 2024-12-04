Liverpool report: Real Madrid 'abandon' Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer - with summer move mooted for star

Real Madrid have given up on a Trent Alexander-Arnold move that they were hoping to push through.

Los Blancos were dominated when they turned up at Anfield recently, losing 2-0 and showing very little control. Luka Modric started in the midfield away to Liverpool, with Carlo Ancelotti lacking the tempo-setting Toni Kroos all season since the German retired after Euro 2024.

It leaves Real Madrid needing an influence like Trent Alexander-Arnold – and with Dani Carvajal sidelined all season, too, there's added incentive to sign a world-class right-back.

Real Madrid met with Liverpool recently to discuss a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is building a new era of Galacticos

After the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Real, it was reported that representatives of both clubs met in person to discuss transfer business.

Alexander-Arnold was a subject of the discussion, with Liverpool still keen on retaining the academy product – while the European champions' interest in Ryan Gravenberch was said to be raised. Liverpool have an interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, too, while Curtis Jones has recently emerged as a shock target for Real.

Liverpool are said to want Tchouameni (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Real Madrid were said to be open to buying Alexander-Arnold midseason, rather than waiting for his contract to expire at the end of the season. According to a report from The Telegraph, however, this is no longer the case.

The La Liga outfit are ready to “abandon” such plans, due partly to the fee involved, but also the 26-year-old's commitment to see out the rest of the season on Merseyside.

Despite Alexander-Arnold wanting to see out this term with Liverpool, transfer expert and renowned journalist David Ornstein says so far, it hasn't translated into the player coming any closer to penning new terms at Anfield.

“The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks,” Ornstein wrote in The Athletic.

Slot won't be losing Alexander-Arnold midseason (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is an update we expected. Taking Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool halfway through what is shaping up to be an exciting season was always going to be ambitious for Real – with reports linking Diogo Dalot seeming a little more plausible as a stop-gap and squad player for Ancelotti until a bigger name arrives over the summer.

Alexander-Arnold is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United tonight when Premier League action returns, in a round of fixtures broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Losing Alexander-Arnold for free would be one of the biggest errors in the club's history, warns Liverpool expert, Matt Ladson

Contract errors at Liverpool predate current sporting director Richard Hughes (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

For Liverpool to lose their local, homegrown hero, at age 26 in his absolute prime years, on a free transfer, would be one of the biggest failings in the club’s history. A PR nightmare for the owners.

How Liverpool have got themselves into this situation is a series of events over recent years. Possibly the biggest reason is that they are now on their fourth sporting director in four years, but also that one of the three before Richard Hughes stepped into the role this summer was a temporary appointment at the most crucial time for these key contract renewals.

With the structure off the pitch now established, and Arne Slot plus his coaching staff appointed, attentions turn to the playing personnel.