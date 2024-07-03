Liverpool transfer plans leaked in interview, following defender's talks with Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not looking for a left-sided defender – despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

That's according to one transfer target, who has revealed some of Liverpool's transfer plans following talks with Slot. The Merseysiders are believed to be looking for upgrades without rebuilding the side, given that last summer was a busy one under Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman actually leaked his own confirmation as Reds boss before the end of last season – so this new revelation would certainly be in keeping with how things have panned out post-Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp rebuilt Liverpool last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Feyenoord defender David Hancko revealed his talks with former manager Slot and claimed, “they [Liverpool] are looking for a player in my position”.

Hancko is a left-sided centre-back, who can play left-back. Liverpool have been previously linked with players in that posiiton to replace the outgoing Joel Matip, with Hancko himself touted when one of his agents, Branislav Jasurek of FairSports Agency, revealed to TN that he'd had contact with the Merseysiders over Hancko.

“That chance is small,” the Slovakia defender said of a move to Anfield. “I spoke to [Slot] a few times after the season, chatted to him, but I don’t think they are looking for a player in my position so I don’t think a move to Liverpool will happen.

“But I wish him the best good luck, he really is a fantastic coach.”

David Hancko says he isn't going to Liverpool (Image credit: Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly a surprise to hear that Liverpool don't want a left-sided centre-back, given the links to Piero Hincapie and Goncalo Inacio – but perhaps they don't need Hancko because they're already pressing ahead with a target in that position.

What seems more likely, however, is that defence is less of a priority for Slot heading into his first transfer window.

