Liverpool 'serious' about Marcus Thuram deal, in huge show of intent: report

Liverpool have identified Marcus Thuram as a “serious” target, with the Inter Milan star said to be on the radar for multiple European clubs.

Arne Slot's side have found no problem in front of goal this season, finding themselves top of the table as Premier League action returns this weekend. With a goal difference of +15, Liverpool have the best attack and defence in the league this term.

But that hasn't quelled rumours of a new forward. Mohamed Salah is linked with an exit – but now French superstar Thuram might be in the frame to replace one of the Egyptian King's team-mates.

Liverpool exploring move for Marcus Thuram

Arne Slot is said to want a new forward (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Despite their ferocious start to the season, question marks still remain over the centre-forward position at Liverpool. Cody Gakpo – used as a false nine at times under Jurgen Klopp – has been used on the left, with Diogo Jota starting the season up front.

But as injuries mount up for everyone, the crocked Jota has been replaced centrally by Darwin Nunez and even Luis Diaz. With Nunez linked with a summer exit, the Uruguayan could well face a fight for his future.

Could Darwin Nunez be replaced? (Image credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Calciomercato and Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy are both reporting of Liverpool's interest in Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

The forward, son of legendary defender Lilian, only joined in 2023, and according to Gazzetta, is firmly “at home” at the San Siro. Reportedly though, the Merseysiders are “serious” about signing Thuram.

The Frenchman has a release clause of around €85 million, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested, too. Liverpool have been previously linked with Marcus's brother, Khephren, with talks reportedly taking place over a move at one point.

“Liverpool already thought [highly of Thuram] in Klopp's time and Thuram's representatives knows well that this appreciation endures,” Gazzetta states. “Indeed it has even grown during the season. Among other things, his childhood friend Chiesa has moved right to the banks of the Mersey.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a move that seems possible, given Thuram's all-round game and Slot's high demands – but the 27-year-old would have to re-adapt to play as a lone forward for the Reds. That may be the sticking point that prevents Liverpool from shelling out huge money for the star, who is said to happy at Inter anyway.

Thuram is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.