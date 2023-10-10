Hugely influential Liverpool star ready to leave for Barcelona next summer: report

Liverpool could lose another big-name star to European rivals Barcelona, as Jurgen Klopp continues his ambitious restructuring at Anfield.

The Reds had a busy summer in which they signed four new midfielders and sold key members of their squad. Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both left for Saudi Arabia, Naby Keita went back to the Bundesliga, while James Milner left for Brighton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Turkey.

Despite signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, however, another influential figure could be leaving.

Ryan Gravenberch was one of several stars to join this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Thiago Alcantara is lining up a return to Catalonia for next summer, some 11 years after first leaving Barcelona.

The Italian-born Spain international was the first player to play for Pep Guardiola at two separate clubs when he followed his mentor from the Camp Nou to Bayern Munich in 2013. He left Bavaria for Merseyside in 2020, fresh off the back of winning an historic Treble under Hansi Flick.

Thiago has been integral to Liverpool's change of style under Klopp. The midfield metronome has helped to usher a possession-based philosophy in at Anfield with the Reds moving away from the "heavy metal" gegenpress that the German made his name with in his early years.

After barely featuring in recent months, however, as he battles injury, Thiago will become a free agent next summer. He is free to sign pre-agreements with European sides from January.

Thiago Alcantara could be leaving Liverpool soon (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Now 32, Thiago only featured 18 times in the Premier League last term for Liverpool and is yet to this time around.

Transfermarkt values Thiago at €12 million.

