Liverpool to match £44m release clause of exciting attacking talent - who's available for free next summer: report

Liverpool already have arguably the strongest attacking options in the Premier League, but that isn't stopping them from looking to add to them in January.

With Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all among the options at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's disposal, it's fair to say there's no shortage of quality among their frontline.

Nonetheless, Liverpool aren't content with settling for what they have - and could be about to match the release clause of one of Europe's most exciting talents.

Salah could soon face more competition in the forward areas at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to 90min, Liverpool are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams in January, who reportedly has a £44m release clause in his current deal.

The Spanish winger's current deal with Athletic Bilbao runs out in the summer of 2024, though, meaning Liverpool will be able to make a pre-contract agreement with him in January. If the Reds want him immediately, they'll have to match his release clause.

Athletic Bilbao are reportedly working hard to try and keep Williams in the Basque Country, however, offering him a new long-term deal to stay at the club. The club are confident of keeping him, despite major sides in Europe circling.

Williams could move for £44m or even for free in the next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We feel calm about that," Jon Uriarte said. "We think he’s going to extend and stay with us, this will happen. We want an attractive project, feeling sure that Nico Williams will be part of that for many years to come."

The 21-year-old is yet to commit, though, keeping his options open ahead of a significant window in January. As well as Liverpool, Barcelona and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested. Acting swiftly, therefore, is of paramount importance if any club wants to snap him up, either on a free transfer or for the aforementioned £44m transfer fee.

Williams has managed four assists in his seven La Liga appearances so far this season, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £35m.

