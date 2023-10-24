Liverpool to match £44m release clause of exciting attacking talent - who's available for free next summer: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool could look to beat their rivals to the signing of a player whose contract expires in 2024

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp arrives ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool already have arguably the strongest attacking options in the Premier League, but that isn't stopping them from looking to add to them in January.

With Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all among the options at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's disposal, it's fair to say there's no shortage of quality among their frontline.

Nonetheless, Liverpool aren't content with settling for what they have - and could be about to match the release clause of one of Europe's most exciting talents.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Everton in the Premier League in October 2023.

Salah could soon face more competition in the forward areas at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to 90min, Liverpool are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams in January, who reportedly has a £44m release clause in his current deal.

The Spanish winger's current deal with Athletic Bilbao runs out in the summer of 2024, though, meaning Liverpool will be able to make a pre-contract agreement with him in January. If the Reds want him immediately, they'll have to match his release clause. 

Athletic Bilbao are reportedly working hard to try and keep Williams in the Basque Country, however, offering him a new long-term deal to stay at the club. The club are confident of keeping him, despite major sides in Europe circling.

Liverpool target Nico Williams of Athletic Club looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Bilbao and UD Almeria at Estadio de San Mames on October 06, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Williams could move for £44m or even for free in the next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We feel calm about that," Jon Uriarte said. "We think he’s going to extend and stay with us, this will happen. We want an attractive project, feeling sure that Nico Williams will be part of that for many years to come."

The 21-year-old is yet to commit, though, keeping his options open ahead of a significant window in January. As well as Liverpool, Barcelona and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested. Acting swiftly, therefore, is of paramount importance if any club wants to snap him up, either on a free transfer or for the aforementioned £44m transfer fee.

Williams has managed four assists in his seven La Liga appearances so far this season, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £35m. 

More Liverpool stories

