Liverpool transfer saga over as target pens contract

By
published

Liverpool were linked heavily with a move for one of England's brightest prospects

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)
Arne Slot may need a new forward to target in the transfer market (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will need to reassess next summer's transfer strategy with one of their top targets no longer available.

The Reds are likely to be in the market for a new forward, particularly if Anfield legend Mo Salah doesn't sign a new deal - with his contract expiring at the end of the season. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.