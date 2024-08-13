How Liverpool could sell superstar - to fund huge Anthony Gordon raid

By
published

With Manchester City linked with one Liverpool superstar, the move could have huge repercussions for the rest of the Premier League

Arne Slot new first team manager of Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 19, 2024 in Kirkby, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have moved quickly to deny interest in a Liverpool superstar, after reports in Spain that they were on the brink of poaching a key player from their rivals on the eve of the new season. 

Pep Guardiola’s champions have had a relatively quiet window so far, signing only Savinho from French side Troyes, while Julian Alvarez is the club’s most high-profile departure after he completed an £82million move to Atletico Madrid this week. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.