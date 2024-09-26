Liverpool boss Arne Slot shows his humour as he plots new path to bring best from forwards

Liverpool’s head coach began his post-match press conference with a big smile and a laugh, it wasn’t quite the booming laugh of his predecessor, but Arne Slot’s personality is beginning to show through his dealings with the media.

The Dutch coach was in a happy mood after his side had scored three or more goals for the third successive match, comfortably beating West Ham despite nine changes to the starting XI. Slot’s laughter at the opening question in his press conference was in relation to previous discussions around rotation, or a perceived lack thereof, specifically in the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Media, like supporters, had questioned whether the decision not to rotate the pack against Forest had impacted the defeat - the only defeat of Slot’s campaign so far. It was a suggestion the former Feyenoord boss refuted.

Slot: Liverpool have plenty of quality

Darwin Nunez was Saturday's only survivor in the starting XI last night (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, he repeated how strong he believes the squad is: “I constantly told you guys how many quality players we already had.

“What pleased me most was that even if a lot of new players come in they don't come in and try to have a good individual performance; they try to work really hard for the team. There was a lot of desire not to concede and as a result of that we had some good individual performances as well.”

Liverpool celebrate after scoring the second goal against West Ham (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot has admitted that his approach towards rotation may need to be adapted from what he was used to in Dutch football, acknowledging the additional games that the Carabao Cup brings, while also indicating his belief that “the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe is we have to play during Christmas and New Year.”

There was, then a slight concern that Slot would be learning on the job and that rotation may be something he was hesitant to do. Such fears were allayed with his team selection against West Ham, with only Darwin Nunez starting outfield from the league game four days earlier.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nunez’s inclusion as one of four attackers, alongside Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, and that he played the full 90 minutes means it is unlikely he will make his third start in a week when the Reds travel to Wolves this Saturday.

Instead, Jota is almost certainly set to return as the centre-forward, having been withdrawn after an hour following his two clinical goals.

Keeping Diogo Jota fit is key

Diogo Jota has started just 34 games in all competitions in the last two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was another big grin and humour as Slot was later asked about how to keep Jota fit, the striker widely regarded as the club’s best pure finisher but plagued by injuries under Jurgen Klopp.

“Rotate!” came Slot’s quick response, with a laugh. “I think we are trying to manage his minutes like the others in the best possible way, but we also try to prepare them during the week and during the first months of pre-season to prepare them for so many games in the Premier League.”

Having rested Jota against Bournemouth last Saturday, then played him for an hour against West Ham, you can see the careful management of the fragile but talented 27-year-old.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

In the last two seasons, the Portuguese has started just 34 games in all competitions. Increase that number this season and Slot will have improved Liverpool’s chances of success.

With Nunez also showing signs of progress, particularly in his off-the-ball work, plus Mo Salah's continued excellence, Gakpo's strong form, and Chiesa's introduction, Slot has a rich attacking pool to choose from. That will be absolutely vital as we enter the winter months.

Ironically, having six quality attackers means Slot will be able to rotate his front three far more than Klopp did, whether by making in-game subs earlier on or from game-to-game. Maybe Liverpool fans needn't have worried about rotation after all...