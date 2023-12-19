Liverpool target 'would choose Barcelona' if given opportunity - but refused to rule out Premier League move

Liverpool face a battle in negotiations for one highly-rated star, after the transfer target admitted their preference to join Barcelona.

Currently second in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad in order to kick on again in the second-half of the campaign. Four signings were made in the summer, but Liverpool aren't content with resting there.

Indeed, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a January move for Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade over the past few months, with the 22-year-old expressing his desire to leave Fluminense at the end of the current year.

Trindade would welcome a Barcelona move (Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Recent comments suggest that Trindade could hold out for Spanish giants Barcelona, though, despite Liverpool's interest.

“For sure Barca and Real Madrid are two big clubs - but I think I would choose Barcelona," Trindade said.

But the Brazilian might still move to the Premier League yet, with his "dream" to play in England's top flight at some point in his career. Liverpool have been heavily linked in recent months, with Fulham also holding a strong hand in negotiations.

“I watch the Premier League and it's a big dream to play there one day," he added. “I'm focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player."

Andre starred in the Club World Cup semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly valued at around £30m by Fluminense, Trindade will be facing either Manchester City or Urawa Reds in the Club World Cup final on Friday, and he is certainly relishing the opportunity to face the European treble winners - should they win their semi-final on Tuesday.

"Over the last five years, Manchester City are the best team in the world and everyone in Brazil stops to watch them play," Trindade said.

"It will be an incredible experience to play in the Club World Cup final if they get in through to it."

