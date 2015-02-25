Liverpool trio out of Besiktas clash
Liverpool will be without the injured trio of Jordan Henderson, Glen Johnson and Mamadou Sakho for the UEFA Europa League tie with Besiktas in Istanbul.
None of the three made the trip to the Turkish capital, with vice-captain Henderson unable to train on Thursday due to an ankle knock.
Defender Sakho has a hip problem, while full-back Johnson is suffering with illness.
Brendan Rodgers' side go into the last-32 second leg leading the 1-0 thanks to Mario Balotelli's late penalty at Anfield a week ago.
