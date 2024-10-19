Liverpool vs Chelsea is the big Premier League clash of the weekend and Fanatics have big discounts on both club's team jerseys

Grab one of these football shirt deals on classic Liverpool and Chelsea jerseys with up to 50% off

Diogo Jota of Liverpool scores his team&#039;s first goal whilst under pressure from Benoit Badiashile
Fanatics have big discounts on loads of Liverpool and Chelsea shirts (Image credit: Getty Images)
Liverpool and Chelsea go head to head this weekend in the big Super Sunday Premier League fixture. With both teams starting the season in exhilarating form it's a mouthwatering fixture you won't want to miss.

Fanatics are currently offering huge discounts on a selection of Liverpool and Chelsea soccer shirts, including some classic designs from both clubs carrying reductions of up to 50%.

Fanatics offers football fans some of the best football shirts of all time and has the world's largest collection of official sports apparel. I've selected Liverpool and Chelsea jerseys carrying nice reductions – but be quick because they are likely to be snapped up fast.

Liverpool jersey deals

Liverpool Nike Home 2024-25: Was £124.99, now £99.99 at Fanatics UK

Liverpool Nike Home 2024-25:
Was £124.99, now £99.99 at Fanatics UK

The Liverpool Home shirt 2024-25 is an instant Liverpool modern classic. Featuring Dri-FIT ADV technology it combines with lightweight fabric to keep you cool and dry. The unique collar with traditional Red and Yellow is more than a nod to the iconic football shirts worn by The Reds in the past.

Liverpool Nike Away 2023-24: Was $169.99, now $35.99 at Fanatics US Was £124.95, now £75.00 at Fanatics UK

Liverpool Nike Away 2023-24:
Was $169.99, now $35.99 at Fanatics US
Was £124.95, now £75.00 at Fanatics UK

This Liverpool Away jersey from the 2023-24 season features a crew neck, slim fit and Dri-FIT ADV technology. Available in all the sizing options at Fanatics US with a huge discount, but unfortunately only limited size choices at Fanatics UK. 

Liverpool Nike Third 2021-22: Was $89.99, now $26.99 at Fanatics US

Liverpool Nike Third 2021-22:
Was $89.99, now $26.99 at Fanatics US

From the 2021-22 season, this Liverpool Third shirt is an instant classic with its Yellow and Red colorway it oozes the retro look from the memorable 80's Away shirt. It has all the Nike modern tech with Dri-FIT and Nike Dry technologies and crisp team graphics.

Chelsea jersey deals

Chelsea Nike Third 2023-24: Was $94.99, now $49.49 at Fanatics US Was £79.95, now £39.98 at Fanatics UK

Chelsea Nike Third 2023-24:
Was $94.99, now $49.49 at Fanatics US
Was £79.95, now £39.98 at Fanatics UK

This Mint colorway is from the 2023-24 season and was part of Chelsea's third kit for that season. It's inspired by the same design that the pros wear on the field. Nike Dri-FIT will keep you cool and comfortable. There are limited sizes on this one though – so grab it quick.

ChelseaNike Third 2022-23: Was $94.99, now $26.99 at Fanatics US

Chelsea Nike Third 2022-23:
Was $94.99, now $26.99 at Fanatics US

This third jersey in Gold colorway was form 2022-23 season, it features embroidered logos, ventilated mesh panel inserts and Nike modern material with Dri-FIT technologies. Only available in sizes S and M.

Chelsea Nike Away 2021-22: Was $89.99, now $22.49 at Fanatics US

Chelsea Nike Away 2021-22:
Was $89.99, now $22.49 at Fanatics US

From the 2021-22 season, this Chelsea Away shirt is another classic shirt from the Chelsea archive. It has a Yellow and Black detail colorway with the iconic Three Sponsors logo. Available in all sizes with a whopping big discount.

Whatever side your allegiances fall it's sure to be a thriller of a match at Anfield which kicks off at 16.30 GMT / 11.30 EST / 08.30 PST.

Arne Slot's start at Liverpool couldn't have gone better and his team which boasts the league's top defence are sitting top of the Premier League. Liverpool will welcome Chelsea who have had an equally good start, and Enzo Meresca's side will be full of confidence having won their three previous away games so far this season.

Wherever you are located across the globe you can watch the match, and our handy How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25 guide has all the information you need to do just that.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul joins Four Four Two as a deal writer and has spent the last few years working at Future writing for Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. A huge football fan he's supported Celtic and Scotland for as long as he can remember. Paul hopes one day to see Scotland finally make it out of a World Cup or Euros group and into a knockout phase for the first time.