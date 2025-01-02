Liverpool want to SELL key striker as Arne Slot plans bold reshuffle: report

Liverpool are said to have placed a key member of Arne Slot’s squad up for sale ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have transitioned superbly following the Dutchman’s appointment in the summer, with many questioning what would come next after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Liverpool are top of the Premier League and are still on the hunt for three other pieces of silverware.

But according to reports from Spain, hierarchy at Anfield and Melwood are considering the sale of one striker who has just four goals to his name so far this season.

Liverpool to let go of Darwin Nunez

Nunez has struggled for form this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Darwin Nunez could be axed as Slot decides whether he sees the 25-year-old as a key part of his plans moving forward. Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in 2022.

AC Milan are touted as an interested party with Nunez being outshone once again by the electric form of Mohamed Salah so far this term.

Slot wants to bolster his attack through selling Nunez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez is under contract with the Merseysiders until 2028 and the Serie A giants would likely have to bid around the £30-40m mark in order to bolster their attack.

The futures of Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson are all yet to be confirmed by Slot as his masterplan to reinvigorate Liverpool’s ageing squad top of his to-do list.

That could also mean Nunez’s days are numbered with his goal conversion rate and big chances missed a constant talking point when factoring in his contribution under Klopp and now Slot.

"Of course, as a number nine you want to score more goals and that's definitely what he wants as well,” said Slot when asked about Nunez earlier this season.

“But I'm not only judging Mohamed Salah on his goals and Darwin on his goals - I also judge them on their work-rate and what they bring to the team.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it would be a bold move for Liverpool to part ways with Nunez given his age. But if Slot cannot see a way to use the Uruguayan in his system in the long-term, a replacement could be sought.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they take on rivals Manchester United at Anfield.