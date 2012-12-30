Liverpool's Enrique suffers torn hamstring

The Spaniard limped off after 71 minutes of the 3-0 premier League win at Loftus Road.

"Unfortunately, it looks like he's got a tear in his hamstring," Pascoe, who was standing in for manager Brendan Rodgers who was ill, said on the club website.

"He was terrific today, absolutely superb, and the way he's been performing these last couple of months has been a joy to watch.

"It's a shame, and hopefully he's not out for too long."