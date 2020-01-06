On-loan Forest Green goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott returns to Bristol City

Bristol City have cut short goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott’s loan spell at Forest Green Rovers.

Wollacott had been scheduled to stay at Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green for the entire season when he arrived on loan in August.

“Jojo Wollacott has been recalled following a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers,” City confirmed on their official website.

The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with City in the summer, kept seven clean sheets in 27 appearances for Forest Green this season.

Wollacott has yet to make a first-team appearance for City, but was included in their pre-season training camp to Florida and was on the bench for the opening-day home defeat to Leeds.