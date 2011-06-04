Lucescu quits despite Romania beating Bosnia

Two goals from Ciprian Marica and one by Adrian Mutu gave Romania a 3-0 win over Bosnia, placing them third in group D with eight points from six games behind France and Belarus.

"His (Lucescu's) decision takes immediate effect," the country's football federation, which has yet to appoint a successor, said in a statement.

Lucescu, 42, a former goalkeeper, coached Rapid Bucharest for three years, winning two Romanian Cups and reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup.

In 2007 he opted to move down a division to coach FC Brasov despite getting offers from clubs in Turkey, Italy and Ukraine and helped them return to the top flight.

He took over the national team in 2009, replacing Victor Piturca whose contract was mutually terminated after poor results in 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

According to sportal.com Lucescu will move to Rapid Bucharest.

Romania resume their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign against bottom team Luxembourg in September.