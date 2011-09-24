Luis Enrique unruffled by slow Roma start
By app
ROME - AS Roma coach Luis Enrique will not be drawn into making any dramatic changes after his side's slow start to the season, he said on Saturday.
"I'm not worried. I won't change my ideas about football, which is about playing attacking football," Enrique told reporters.
"The numbers are negative but I think we can turn the situation around."
Roma took only two points from their first three games in Serie A and were beaten by Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League qualifying competition.
They were held 1-1 at home by Siena on Thursday after conceding a late equaliser.
"Coaches always depend upon results but I'm not worried about being fired," he added. "Everything seems more difficult when you don't get results.
"It takes time to get used to a new role but the players know what we have to do in attack and defence."
