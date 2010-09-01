Malesani named new Bologna coach

A club statement said the much-travelled Malesani, relegated from the top flight with Siena last term despite a dogged fight, would take immediate charge.

The perennial Serie A strugglers surprisingly sacked Franco Colomba on Sunday, just a day before their league opener, saying he was "sceptical" about the side's chances this term.

Youth team coach Paolo Magnani took over for Monday's battling 0-0 home draw with champions Inter Milan and then Bologna swooped for Uruguay's combative World Cup midfielder Diego Perez from AS Monaco in the final hours of the transfer window on Tuesday.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums