Man United agree Hernandez deal

United said personal terms had been agreed and Hernandez, who is likely to be an important player for Mexico at the World Cup finals in South Africa, had passed a medical in Manchester this week.

An application for a work permit would be submitted and, if granted, the 21-year-old will join United on July 1.

As part of the deal, United agreed to play a match to open the 45,000 capacity Chivas Stadium in Guadalajara in July.

"I am delighted to reach agreement with Chivas to bring such an exciting young striker, who has been in such prolific form for both his club and his country," manager Sir Alex Ferguson told the website.

"He will be a great addition to our squad and we look forward to welcoming our first Mexican player in the summer."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook